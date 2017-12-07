1 of 2
View 2 Items
The wildfires that have ravaged Southern California have reportedly affected former Utah Jazz star Andrei Kirilenko.
According to a tweet from former NBA player Jason Collins, who played with Kirilenko on the Brooklyn Nets, Kirilenko’s Bel-Air home was destroyed Wednesday in the Skirball Fire.
As of Wednesday night when Collins sent the tweet, evacuations had not been made mandatory (although Collins had opted to), but they were made mandatory on Thursday morning.
Jazz radio voice David Locke tweeted Wednesday night that Kirilenko, his wife, Masha, and children live in the home full-time.
An All-Star in 2004, Kirilenko currently serves as the commissioner of the Russian Basketball Federation.