The wildfires that have ravaged Southern California have reportedly affected former Utah Jazz star Andrei Kirilenko.

According to a tweet from former NBA player Jason Collins, who played with Kirilenko on the Brooklyn Nets, Kirilenko’s Bel-Air home was destroyed Wednesday in the Skirball Fire.

I have left my home because my area is under voluntary evacuation, but my thoughts are with my former teammate Andrei Kirilenko & his wife Masha whose house was lost in today's fire. #SkirballFire — Jason Collins (@jasoncollins98) December 7, 2017

As of Wednesday night when Collins sent the tweet, evacuations had not been made mandatory (although Collins had opted to), but they were made mandatory on Thursday morning.

Jazz radio voice David Locke tweeted Wednesday night that Kirilenko, his wife, Masha, and children live in the home full-time.

Andrei Kirilenko and Masha have lost their home in the fires in Los Angeles. Terrible news. Thoughts with AK47 and his family https://t.co/Nzf6ZwpFW5 — David Locke (@Lockedonsports) December 7, 2017

The Kirilenko's live in LA full time. Their children are going to school in LA. — David Locke (@Lockedonsports) December 7, 2017

An All-Star in 2004, Kirilenko currently serves as the commissioner of the Russian Basketball Federation.