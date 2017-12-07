SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz will once again be without Rodney Hood on Thursday night when they face the Houston Rockets at Vivint Arena, and they might also be sans Raul Neto.

Hood has been ruled out for the game because of left ankle soreness, while Neto has been designated as probable because of the right foot soreness he's been dealing with.

This will mark the sixth-straight game and eighth overall that Hood has missed this season.

Neto has missed three out of the Jazz's last four contests. Originally it was because of hamstring soreness, but he missed Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder because of his foot. He played 19 minutes Monday night against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Jazz and Rockets will tip off at 8:30 p.m. MT.