On Aug. 1, the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame released a list of 53 high school players who would vie for the Polynesian High School Football Player of the Year Award, and a number of players either from Utah or who are being recruited by Beehive State schools appeared.

The list has been whittled to five finalists, and although no Utah prepsters remain, there are two who are being recruited to play here.

BYU commit Brandon Kaho, a linebacker from Reno, Nevada, appears, as does Utah target Talanoa Hufanga of Corvallis, Oregon, who has been designated by recruiting websites as an athlete.

While Kaho has been committed to the Cougars since all the way back in June of 2016, he is also being courted by Alabama and Utah, among others. Hufanga took an official visit to Salt Lake City during the regular season.

Chevan Cordeiro of Hawaii, Palaie Gaoteote of Nevada and Solomon Tuliaupupu of California are the other three finalists for the award, which will be presented on January 19 as part of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week Celebration Dinner in Hawaii.

All five players are slated to play in the Polynesian Bowl, which will be the next day.

Former Utah and NFL offensive lineman Ma’ake Kemoeatu is one of five who will be enshrined in the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame.