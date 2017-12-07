It’s a big day for Utah specialists Matt Gay and Mitch Wishnowsky, according to UtahUtes.com. The duo are finalists for major accolades at the College Football Awards Show in Atlanta.

Gay is up for the Lou Groza Award as the nation’s top kicker, while Wishnowsky is seeking to repeat as the Ray Guy Award, presented to the country’s top punter.

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham is joining the players at the awards show Thursday night.

Other links

Eric Weddle wins his first career AFC Defensive Player of the Week Award (Baltimore Sun).

ESPN says Alex Smith isn’t the problem in Kansas City.

ICYMI: Devontae Booker being groomed for the future (Denver Post).

And finally ...

Former Utes Andrew Bogut and Kyle Kuzma weigh in on Willie Taggart’s decision to leave Oregon after one season for Florida State.