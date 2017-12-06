The Cougars roll past Illinois State 80-68 final. BYU now improves their record to 7-2 while the Redbirds fall to 4-5 of the year.

Illinois State was not able to keep up with the Cougars' shooting . BYU made 53.4 percent of their shots. Even with BYU guard TJ Haws being the leading scorer with 20 points, Elijah Bryant also stood out as well, being one rebound and one assist shy of a triple-double. He finish the game with 17 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists.

The Redbirds wasn't able to get into a rhythm going offensively. Only five Illinois State players scored the entire night. Four of them were in Double figures. Starting forward Milik Yarbough led the Redbirds with 19 points and 5 rebounds. The Redbirds outscored the Cougars 51-41 in the second half, But the damage was already done as the Cougars has been leading in double figures the entire night.

BYU will now move on to compete in the Beehive Classic at the Vivint Arena . The Cougars will face Weber State (4-4) Saturday night at 8 p.m.