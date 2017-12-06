This week I was disappointed, but not surprised, to learn I failed the White House clearance process for President Trump’s Salt Lake City visit. Gov. Gary Herbert’s office advanced my name to the White House for “final approval.” The night before his visit, I learned I had not passed the ideological/political screening for the event.

I completely understand this denial. I donated money to another Republican candidate in the last election and have not hesitated to share my disappointment in the Trump presidency. I owe my rejection to the pages of this newspaper, where I have felt an obligation to share my viewpoints about this president’s behavior toward women, ill-advised tweeting, pardon of Joe Arpaio, and character deficiencies.

Political clearances are notoriously controversial. I’ve watched them up close and personal as a senior Republican presidential appointee in two federal agencies. They are a loyalty test that broadens and deepens depending on the circumstance. At its most basic level, it’s a scan of whether you voted in the last election, your political contributions and your public commentary.

I haven’t always been snubbed by presidents. I attended a birthday party as a College Republican for President Reagan at the White House in 1982, attended another Reagan event in Salt Lake City in 1984, enjoyed a front-row seat for President George W. Bush’s visit to our Capitol the morning of the opening ceremonies for the 2002 Olympic Winter Games, visited Gerald Ford at his Palm Springs home in 2003, and participated in a roundtable discussion with Bill Clinton when he visited Salt Lake City in 2015.

In these experiences, I learned there is a big difference between a Secret Service clearance and a political clearance. One protects the health and safety of our president; the other rewards political loyalty and punishes political differences. Bush’s visit to the Capitol in 2002 was the former; Trump’s visit this week was the latter.

Despite the fanfare witnessed by those who attended Trump’s visit, there was also a sense of palpable uneasiness among Republicans. Many Republicans chose not to go, even though they would have been cleared; still others attended, but with a restless heart. Some didn’t want their photo taken with the president and others avoided TV cameras. I know because I spoke with many of them.

I went to lunch at a downtown restaurant while Trump was speaking and was surprised to see two former high-ranking officials from Gov. Herbert’s staff at the restaurant. When I asked them why they weren’t at the Capitol they expressed their dismay for this president and went on with their meal.

There were also two female legislators at the restaurant. They were both invited to attend the event, but happily declined.

Gov. Herbert, to his credit, served as a gracious host for the president, greeting him at the airport and welcoming him to our state. He knows Utah needs the president’s support for important public land, regulatory and other federal issues. But make no mistake about it. Herbert was one of the first prominent Utah Trump supporters to rescind his endorsement after the Access Hollywood comments went public. Herbert said in a tweet, “Donald Trump's statements are beyond offensive & despicable. While I cannot vote for Hillary Clinton, I will not vote for Trump.”

I don’t take issue with those who attended the event. Perhaps they agree with the president on the public lands issue, maybe they wanted to witness a historic political moment like I did, or maybe they just wanted to honor the office of the presidency. There are strong public policy incentives to take the good with the bad with this president. Tax reform, Supreme Court picks, regulation overhaul and “draining the swamp” have the potential to do much good for this country.

But I’m with Gov. Mitt Romney who has chosen to speak out. He said, “I believe with all my heart and soul that we face another time for choosing, one that will have profound consequences for the Republican Party and more importantly, for the country.”

The question isn’t why wasn’t I cleared. The question is why were so many?