BYU’s search for a new offensive coordinator remains active and intense and a decision could come soon but it remains uncertain if the school will try to beat the new Dec. 20 early signing date.

It would help, and I’d expect that is a target.

The NCAA mandated a new signing period for the first time this year. Before, it was the first Wednesday in February. This year there is a signing period that begins Dec. 20 for 72 hours and closes on Dec. 22.

Is this handicapping the Cougars? It could be. Kalani Sitake is aware of it and I’m told he is working almost around the clock on both recruiting and finding a replacement for Ty Detmer. Most of his staff has had to maintain schedules and keep appointments and travel plans that were made prior to the Hawaii game. They are keeping to that agenda. Sitake's offensive staff remains on contract and will be paid through July 2018.

Detmer is in Texas at his ranch this week, but is expected back in Provo by Friday or Saturday, I’m told.

Speaking of Detmer, I will say this, Sitake loves Ty and has always seen him as his childhood hero — just like many fans. This has not been an easy transition although a decision to move on was made.

There exists a huge swell of support and concern for Detmer among BYU fans. I would say the majority, by far, remain in his corner no matter what has transpired or who is hired, and they’d like to see him employed by BYU in some capacity at any cost.

Sitake is well aware of the sentiment. This past year when BYU conducted fan fests all across the country the two longest lines were for him and Detmer, and Detmer’s was longer. He patiently joined Sitake until past sundown when the last fans left and lines were gone. This feeling among Sitake’s current staff is the same, from those I have come across during the past 10 days.

So, there’s that.

To say this is a most interesting hire for Sitake and athletic director Tom Holmoe is an understatement.

There is a ton at stake.