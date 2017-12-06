Jay has done an incredible job in his four seasons at Weber State and is a proven commodity.

On the heels of Weber State's FCS second-round victory over Southern Utah, the school has shown further commitment to the Wildcats' head coach, Jay Hill.

Weber State announced Wednesday that Hill, who has been the head coach of the Wildcats' football program since 2014, has signed a contract extension through the 2023 season.

Hill, 42, signed a five-year extension in January, and this new extension adds two years to his previous contract.

"Jay has done an incredible job in his four seasons at Weber State and is a proven commodity," Weber State athletic director Jerry Bovee said in a statement. "Extending him to a six-year contract will continue to provide stability in our program and I'm excited to work with coach Hill on continuing to build Wildcat football."

Hill has guided the Wildcats to three straight winning seasons and has a 26-22 overall record at the school, including a 20-12 mark in Big Sky play.

Hill, who previously was an assistant coach at the University of Utah, has the Wildcats soaring to new heights in 2017. Weber State is 11-2 on the year, setting a program record for victories in a season, and will play No. 1 James Madison in the FCS quarterfinals on Friday (5 p.m. MST, ESPN2). It's the Wildcats' third trip to the FCS quarterfinals in school history.

The Wildcats beat Southern Utah 30-13 last Saturday, scoring 30 of the game's final 33 points after falling behind by double-digits in the first quarter. Weber State's defense clamped down after a slow start, only allowing SUU 74 yards of total offense in the final three quarters.

"We didn't start so fast, but those final 50 minutes of that game, they played outstanding," Hill said. "I'm super excited for the players, can't say enough about the assistant coaches. They coached their butts off tonight."

The Wildcats claimed a share of this year's Big Sky championship, along with SUU, with a 7-1 league record and were ranked No. 8 in the final regular-season FCS Coaches Poll. Weber State also had 17 players earn All-Big Sky honors, including eight on the first team, and senior cornerback Taron Johnson was named the Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Before beating the T-Birds last week, Weber State advanced out of the FCS playoff first round by beating Western Illinois 21-19 in the Wildcats' first home playoff game.

"I'm so excited about our football program and the direction we are heading," Hill said in a statement. "The Weber State administration has been dedicated to helping us get to where we all wanted to be and their support has been awesome. I am so happy for the players, coaches and the Weber State community and I'm thrilled to build on what we've accomplished."