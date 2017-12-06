During a stump speech for Alabama Senate hopeful Roy Moore, political strategist Steve Bannon took a shot at Mitt Romney and his family, and now Utah political leaders are reacting.
Bannon said that Romney avoided military service because of his religion.
“You hid behind your religion,” he said.
Romney served as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in France during the late 1960s.
"By the way, Mitt, while we're on the subject of honor and integrity, you avoided service, brother," said Bannon, according to CNN. "Mitt, here's how it is, brother: The college deferments, we can debate that — but you hid behind your religion. You went to France to be a missionary while guys were dying in rice paddies in Vietnam."
Bannon’s comments drew reactions from many local leaders, including Sen. Orrin Hatch, who accompanied Trump to Utah on Monday.
Bannon’s comments come after Romney spoke out against Moore, who has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women.
On Monday, President Donald Trump, who has worked alongside Bannon, praised Romney while speaking in Utah, calling the former Massachusetts governor “a good man.”
At the speech on Tuesday night, Bannon also mocked Sen. Jeff Flake, who is also Mormon, during the speech. Flake shared a photo on Twitter of a check he donated to Doug Jones, Moore’s opponent in the Alabama Senate race, according to NBC News.
"C'mon brother, if you're going to write a check, write a check," Bannon said.
Flake has long been a critic of Trump, much like Romney. In fact, Flake told the Deseret News in an exclusive Q&A that he hoped Romney would eventually win a Senate spot and become the major Trump critic.
“Well, I’ll tell you, I’ve encouraged him to run,” he said. “I have. I’ve said that he can make a tremendous impact in the Senate. He could come in with immediate gravitas. People respect him. His political skills and knowledge and experience are certainly well-known, and he could make a tremendous difference.