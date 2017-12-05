1 of 7
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) shoots in front of Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors (15) in the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
FINAL SCORE
OKC
100
UTA
94
The Jazz six-game losing winning streak has come to an end after a collapsing 100-94 defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Turning point: The Jazz went scoreless in five minutes in the fourth quarter as Oklahoma City came back from 12 down entering the frame.

3 Keys:

  • The Jazz got outscored 32-14 in the fourth quarter, making the Thunder get back in the game after trailing in double figures the entire game.
  • It was a turnover battle between the two teams. Each had a had total of 37 the entire game. The Jazz had 18 of those turnovers.
  • The Jazz recorded a season-high 16 steals on defense. Thabo Sefolosha led with four steals.
Jazz Almanac: 13-12, Lost 1

The Hero: Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook led the way with a triple double performance, recording 34 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists. Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz in scoring with 31 points.

Next Up: vs. Houston Rockets (18-4), Thursday Dec. 7, 8:30 p.m. MT

On Deck: at Milwaukee Bucks (12-10), Saturday Dec. 9, 6:30 p.m. MT

