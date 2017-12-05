The Jazz six-game losing winning streak has come to an end after a collapsing 100-94 defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Turning point: The Jazz went scoreless in five minutes in the fourth quarter as Oklahoma City came back from 12 down entering the frame.

3 Keys:

The Jazz got outscored 32-14 in the fourth quarter, making the Thunder get back in the game after trailing in double figures the entire game.

It was a turnover battle between the two teams. Each had a had total of 37 the entire game. The Jazz had 18 of those turnovers.

The Jazz recorded a season-high 16 steals on defense. Thabo Sefolosha led with four steals.

Jazz Almanac:

13-12, Lost 1

The Hero: Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook led the way with a triple double performance, recording 34 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists. Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz in scoring with 31 points.

Next Up: vs. Houston Rockets (18-4), Thursday Dec. 7, 8:30 p.m. MT

On Deck: at Milwaukee Bucks (12-10), Saturday Dec. 9, 6:30 p.m. MT