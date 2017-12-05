BYU men’s basketball is on a role, and transfer McKay Cannon is the spark the last two games. Is he a legitimate replacement for Nick Emery, or is this just two good games? Matt and I also discuss a nice day for former teammates Taysom Hill and Jamaal Williams in the NFL, potential offensive coordinator candidates, the College Football Playoff, and women's volleyball reaching the Sweet 16.

