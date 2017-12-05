1 of 3
View 3 Items
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars guard McKay Cannon (24) gets around Utah Valley Wolverines guard Brandon Randolph (3) as UVU and BYU play a College basketball game in the UCCU center at UVU in Orem Utah on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. BYU won 85-58.
BYU men’s basketball is on a role, and transfer McKay Cannon is the spark the last two games. Is he a legitimate replacement for Nick Emery, or is this just two good games? Matt and I also discuss a nice day for former teammates Taysom Hill and Jamaal Williams in the NFL, potential offensive coordinator candidates, the College Football Playoff, and women's volleyball reaching the Sweet 16.

Check out this week's show on Deseret News Podcasts, subscribe to the show on iTunes or listen below.

