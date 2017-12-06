During his BYU career, quarterback Taysom Hill never liked suggestions that he play a different position, even though he's one of the best athletes in school history.

Hill always insisted he was a quarterback, though he could probably play several other positions. Last Sunday as a rookie with the New Orleans Saints, Hill, the Saints' third-string QB, played for the first time in the NFL and he shined against the Carolina Panthers — as a member of the special teams.

Not only did Hill nearly block a punt but he also made a few tackles. Due to his emergence, the New Orleans Times-Picayune provided readers with a well-researched piece regarding 5 things to know about Hill.

Hill "managed to making a splashing NFL debut," according to Rod Walker of The Advocate.

Meanwhile, Fox announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman said during the game that Saints coach Sean Payton has told them in production meetings that Hill is the quarterback who will one day replace Drew Brees as the starter.

But Payton pumped the brakes on that talk Monday.

"What I said was, ‘This player, as a special-teams player, I think is gonna do very well. And we like the prospect as a quarterback,′" Payton told The Advocate. "I think we saw enough on tape to claim him and put him on our active roster. But anything we do with regards to where we’re going forward is certainly something that’s gonna be won and lost on the field."

Williams' 100-yard day

In the Green Bay Packers' victory over Tampa Bay, former BYU running back Jamaal Williams ran for more than 100 yards and a touchdown — and he had his first-ever Lambeau Leap.

Williams became the first BYU player in 33 years to rush for 100 yards in an NFL game. In 1984, Eric Lane ran for 113 yards for the Seattle Seahawks.

In this video clip, Williams tells the Packers' Larry McCarren, "We've still got a lot more football to go."

Williams came through in the clutch, reports Packers.com.

The 1980 'Miracle Bowl' near top of list

The 1980 Holiday Bowl, aka "Miracle Bowl" and quarterback Jim McMahon's performance in that 46-45 victory over SMU check in at No. 3 in "Memorable QB Bowl Performances," according to NCAA.com. Check out the entire list here.

And finally ...

Former BYU basketball star Kyle Collinsworth had an impressive Sunday for the Texas Legends with 12 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals.