Soon after Ty Detmer was relieved of his duties as BYU's offensive coordinator, some wondered what would become of the commitment of his nephew, Zadock Dinkelmann, a quarterback from Texas who had pledged as part of the 2018 recruiting class last May.

On Monday night, Dinkelmann announced via Twitter that he has decommitted from the Cougars.

Ty Detmer's nephew decommits from BYU https://t.co/77KMadY98w — Ryan McDonald (@ryanwmcdonald) December 5, 2017

It's the latest in what has been a unique recruiting process for Dinkelmann. The Somerset High School signal caller had committed to LSU clear back in eighth grade, but decommitted when he made the decision to join his uncle in Provo.

It is not clear what other programs Dinkelmann holds interest in. As for BYU, it made a late scholarship offer last week to Corner Canyon quarterback and longtime Boise State commit Zachary Wilson and is still in the sweepstakes for elite California quarterback Tanner McKee.