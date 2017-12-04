The Rudy Gobert and Derrick Favors frontcourt will be returning Monday night at Vivint Arena.

Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder told media before his team was set to play the Washington Wizards that both will start in Gobert’s return after an 11-game absence.

Snyder said earlier in the day that Gobert would play, but hadn’t said who would be in the starting lineup. The coach also said the Frenchman will be on a minutes restriction.

“Fav has been terrific obviously in Rudy’s absence, and we’ll keep looking at ways to get Fav in the lineup as a (center) because that lineup’s been good to us,” Snyder said. “We’ve got to figure out how to continue to adjust with different lineups in the game.”

The Jazz went 7-4 without Gobert and saw their offensive rating move from one of the worst in the NBA to second-best in that span.