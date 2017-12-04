So many Christmas videos, so little time. We are just four days into the month of December, but some of the biggest names with ties to Utah released Christmas videos this week. Many of the videos were inspired by the LDS Church’s #LightTheWorld initiative, which began on Dec. 1 and encourages people worldwide to share Christlike love during the Christmas season.

Evie Clair collaborated with two composers and two singers to release not one but two new Christmas videos of original songs this week. The first, written by LDS composer and BYU graduate Rob Gardner, who is best-known for his Easter oratorio “Lamb of God,” speaks from the perspective of Mary, the mother of Jesus. Clair is joined in the video by Rosevelt Rawls.

The second song, “Light The World,” was written by Canadian composer Sara Baril. Baril’s son, Benson, sings with Clair in the video.

“In collaboration with Step UP Schools and the Salvation Army, they put their words to action as they participated in service projects, including preparing food boxes and hygiene kits for families in need and reading to and playing with the students,” the video’s description reads.

The Piano Guys collaborated with 15-year-old Lexi Walker on a medley of “O Holy Night” and “Ave Maria.” In the description of their video, the Piano Guys offered a very complimentary introduction of Walker.

“Some subjects are so sacred that it takes an extraordinarily gifted and virtuous person to perform them properly — in a way that is so authentically radiant that as we listen it draws out the light inherent in each and every one of us,” the description reads. “Presenting the precocious, the radiant, earth angel, 15-year-old, Lexi Walker — an incomparable voice attached to an inimitable heart.”

The Piano Guys also announced a #LightTheWorld concert they will perform in New York City for YouTube on Tuesday, Dec. 12. The concert will be broadcast live and will include participation from David Archuleta, Lindsey Stirling, Nathan Pacheco and others.

Nathan Pacheco released a video of “Oh Come All Ye Faithful.” Pacheco’s concert in Salt Lake City on Saturday was performed in front of a sold-out Kingsbury Hall audience.

The Gardiner Sisters performed a rendition of “Joy To The World”

Maddie Wilson released a new original Christmas song about Christ's birth called "Love, Love, Love." Wilson will perform in a benefit concert for Tabitha's Way, a Utah County food bank, on Dec. 18 in Pleasant Grove.

Members of the BYU Singers, the BYU Men’s Chorus, the BYU Concert Choir and the BYU Women’s Chorus joined their voices together in singing “Wishes and Candles.”

Lindsey Stirling showed off her new and improved dance moves in a music video for her rendition of “Carol of the Bells.” The video was directed by Stephen Mallett, an LDS filmmaker based in Los Angeles.

Filmed in Provo, Madilyn Paige’s new music video shows the former “The Voice” contestant singing “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”