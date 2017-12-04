Boys Basketball

Rylan Jones, Olympus (Jr.)

The junior point guard led Olympus to a pair of victories last week, and in the process set a new school record.

In the season-opening 77-55 victory over Taylorsville last Tuesday, Jones recorded 12 points, 14 assists, six rebounds and six steals. The 14 assists broke the school record of 13 assists set by Marc Jackson in 2000 and Russ Erikson in 2001.

“Rylan is an amazing player. He plays the game the right way. He looks to get his teammates involved and his basketball IQ is very high,” said Olympus coach Matt Barnes.

“Not only is Rylan a great leader and point guard. But he is very high on the team in both rebounding and steals. If you haven't seen him play. Find a night. Because he is a special player.”

In Olympus’ 72-58 win over Layton last Friday Jones scored 28 points to go along with his eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

Girls Basketball

Lauren Gustin, Salem Hills (Sr.)

Back in Utah after a one-year hiatus in Arizona last year, Lauren Gustin is making a huge splash in Utah so far.

She’s led Salem Hills to a 4-0 start this season by averaging 28.5 points and 15.3 rebounds in those four victories.

Including the four double-doubles she’s recorded this season, Gustin has recorded 57 career doubles in her high school career. That includes the 17 double-doubles she recorded as a sophomore at Salem Hills before her family moved to Arizona for her junior season.

Gustin helped lead Mesquite (Gilbert, Arizona) to the 5A championship last year as she recorded 12 points and 21 rebounds in the title game.

Wrestling

Parker Coffey, Davis (Jr.)

A year ago this junior qualified for the 5A state tournament but didn’t place. He’s poised to take the step in his career with a strong start this season.

Coffey has put together a 14-1 record this year, which including pinning a ranked opponent, West Jordan’s Jeff Rogers, last Saturday.

“He is working hard and wrestling tough right now,” said Davis coach Bo Roundy.

Boys Swimming

Mitchell Simmons, West (Sr.)

Less than a month into the high school swimming season Simmons is having a fantastic year.

He owns the best time in Utah in the 100 free (47.89) and 200 free (1:44.87) and the third-best time in the 500 free (4:49.69).

“Mitchell doesn’t mess around. He is extremely dedicated in the pool and the classroom,” said West coach Casey Jackson. “He not only swims fast, but he understands and knows how to race.”

Simmons was a scholarship All-American swimmer as well last year.

Girls Swimming

Makayla Cazier, Maple Mountain (Sr.)

This BYU commit is tearing it up in the pool early this season.

Two weeks ago at the Thanksgiving Invitational at the South Davis Rec center, Cazier broke the 500 freestyle meet record with a time of 5:00.48, shattering the record from six years ago by 18 seconds.

Her 500 time is the second-best in Utah this year. Cazier also owns the best 200 free (1:53.46) time this season, along with third times in both the 200 IM (2:07.47) and 100 back (57.59).

“Mak is an incredible athlete and leader both in and out of the pool. She works hard to improve and achieve her goals. Mak is passionate about swimming, and as a captain she unifies the team and pushes others to be their best. You can always count on her to give her all,” said Maple Mountain coach Aubrey Longhurst.