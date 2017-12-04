Former Utah safety Eric Weddle had an impactful day Sunday in the Baltimore Ravens’ 44-20 win over the Detroit Lions.

Weddle started at free safety and had his fourth career pick-six when he intercepted Detroit backup quarterback Jake Rudock and returned the pick 45 yards for a touchdown with 2:26 remaining. It was his first interception return for a touchdown since 2012.

He also had a sack and a forced fumble in the second quarter, stripping Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford of the ball on a third-and-7 play at the Baltimore 41. The Ravens recovered and scored a touchdown six plays later to go up 17-0.

Weddle finished with three tackles, including two solo stops, and a pass deflection in the game as well. The 11-year pro had fun with the media following the win.

In addition to headline-making days from former BYU backfield teammates Jamaal Williams and Taysom Hill, former Southern Utah cornerback LeShaun Sims also came up with a big moment Sunday for the Tennessee Titans in their 24-13 victory over the Houston Texans.

Sims intercepted a pass in the end zone intended for Houston star receiver DeAndre Hopkins with 1:08 remaining and Tennessee leading 17-13. Sims made the diving grab for his first interception of the season and second of his career.

“What a big play,” Titans linebacker Brian Orakpo said of the interception, according to the team's website. “Yeah, LeShaun is a quiet guy. Even since that pick I haven’t heard him say a word. He’s just smiling. But that’s how he is, he is quiet and when his number is called he goes out there and makes a play. And he made a big play today.”

He also had two tackles, including a solo stop, and a pass deflection for the Titans, who at 8-4 are chasing a playoff berth.

Here’s a look at how NFL locals performed in Week 13, including noteworthy snap counts:

COWBOYS 38, REDSKINS 14

DALLAS

No local players on active roster

WASHINGTON

Tony Bergstrom, OL, Utah and Skyline High: Started at center and played all 60 offensive snaps for the Redskins.

Zach Vigil, LB, Utah State and Clearfield High: Started at middle linebacker and had six tackles, including four solo stops and a tackle for loss on 53 defensive snaps.

VIKINGS 14, FALCONS 9

MINNESOTA

No locals on roster

ATLANTA

Derrick Shelby, DE, Utah: Started at defensive end and had a tackle.

RAVENS 44, LIONS 20

BALTIMORE

Bronson Kaufusi, DE, BYU and Timpview High: Not active for game.

Eric Weddle, S, Utah: See above.

DETROIT

Ezekiel Ansah, DE, BYU: Started at defensive end and had five solo tackles.

Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah: Had three tackles, including a solo stop.

Nevin Lawson, CB, Utah State: Started at cornerback and had four tackles, including three solo stops and a special teams tackle.

PATRIOTS 23, BILLS 3

NEW ENGLAND

Trevor Reilly, LB, Utah: Not active for game, as he remains on concussion protocol.

Eric Rowe, CB, Utah: Had a pass deflection on a fourth-down pass, ending the Bills’ final possession.

Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: Had three tackles, a half-sack, a quarterback hurry and a pass deflection while playing only 15 defensive snaps and two on special teams while dealing with a leg injury.

BUFFALO

No local players on active roster

49ERS 15, BEARS 14

SAN FRANCISCO

Zane Beadles, OL, Utah and Hillcrest High: Came on as a reserve on special teams.

Pita Taumoepenu, OL, Utah and Timpview High: Not active for game.

CHICAGO

No local players on active roster

PACKERS 26, BUCCANEERS 20

GREEN BAY

Marwin Evans, S, Utah State: Came on as a reserve on special teams for a team-high tying 23 special teams snaps.

Kyler Fackrell, LB, Utah State: Had two solo tackles, a quarterback hurry and deflected a punt while playing 31 defensive snaps and 23 on special teams.

Devante Mays, RB, Utah State: Came on as a reserve on special teams.

Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU: Started at running back and had 21 carries for a career-high 113 rushing yards and a 1-yard touchdown in the second quarter, to go along with two receptions for 10 yards. His 25-yard run in the second quarter was also a career long, setting up his touchdown run later in the drive.

TAMPA BAY

Sealver Siliga, DT, Utah and Copper Hills High: Had a solo tackle, a 1-yard tackle for loss.

JAGUARS 30, COLTS 10

JACKSONVILLE

No local players on active roster

INDIANAPOLIS

No local players on active roster

DOLPHINS 35, BRONCOS 9

MIAMI

Isaac Asiata, OL, Utah and Spanish Fork: Not active for game.

John Denney, LS, BYU: Came on as a reserve on special teams.

DENVER

Garett Bolles, Utah, Snow College and Westlake High: Started at left tackle and made a tackle after Denver’s Trevor Siemian threw an interception while playing all 72 offensive snaps for the Broncos.

Devontae Booker, RB, Utah: Had two carries for 8 yards and one reception for 0 yards.

JETS 38, CHIEFS 31

NEW YORK

JoJo Natson, WR/PR, Utah State: Had two kickoff returns for 42 yards.

KANSAS CITY

Jordan Devey, OL, Snow College and American Fork High: Not active for game.

Alex Smith, QB, Utah: Started at quarterback and completed 19 of 33 passes for 366 yards and four touchdowns and had a 70-yard run in the second quarter that set up a field goal. He threw touchdown passes of 22, 36, 79 and 40 yards and had a QB rating of 135.9 while playing all 46 offensive snaps for the Chiefs.

Daniel Sorensen, S, BYU: Started at safety and had a team-high 11 tackles, including six solo stops, and a quarterback hurry. He had a stop on a third-and-18 play and played 89 defensive snaps and nine on special teams.

TITANS 24, TEXANS 13

TENNESSEE

LeShaun Sims, CB, Southern Utah: See above.

Brice McCain, CB, Utah: Had a solo tackle.

HOUSTON

Xavier Su’a-Filo, OL, Timpview High: Started at left guard and played all 81 offensive plays for the Texans.

CHARGERS 19, BROWNS 10

LOS ANGELES

Michael Davis, CB, BYU: Had a special teams tackle.

Tenny Palepoi, DL, Utah, Snow College and Skyline High: Had a tackle.

Sam Tevi, OL, Utah: Came on as a reserve on special teams.

CLEVELAND

Kai Nacua, S, BYU: Had a solo tackle, the first of his career.

Nate Orchard, OLB, Utah and Highland High: Forced a fumble inside the Cleveland 10, helping force Los Angeles to kick a field goal in the red zone, and had three solo tackles.

RAMS 32, CARDINALS 16

LOS ANGELES

Dominique Hatfield, CB, Utah: Had a special teams tackle.

ARIZONA

Kerwynn Williams, RB, Utah State: Started as running back for an injured Adrian Peterson and had a team-high 16 carries for 97 yards, including a 25-yard run, while playing 31 offensive snaps.

SAINTS 31, PANTHERS 21

NEW ORLEANS

Taysom Hill, QB, BYU: Made the active roster for the first time in his rookie season and played on special teams, recording two tackles on kickoff returns.

Marcus Williams, S, Utah: Not active for game with a groin injury.

CAROLINA

Kaelin Clay, WR/PR, Utah: Started at wide receiver, his first career start, and had one reception for 13 yards and three punt returns for 20 yards. He lost a fumble on a punt return in the fourth quarter.

Tyler Larsen, OL, Utah State and Jordan High: Started at center and played all 57 offensive snaps for the Panthers.

Star Lotulelei, DT, Utah, Snow College and Bingham High: Started at defensive tackle and had three tackles.

Jared Norris, LB, Utah: Came on as a reserve on special teams.

RAIDERS 24, GIANTS 17

OAKLAND

James Cowser, DE/LB, Southern Utah and Davis High: Came on as a reserve.

Keith McGill, DB, Utah: Recovered two Raiders fumbles on punt returns to help Oakland retain possession.

Donald Penn, OT, Utah State: Started at left tackle.

Sean Smith, CB, Utah: Started at cornerback and had two solo tackles and a pass deflection on a third-down play.

NEW YORK

No locals on roster

SEAHAWKS 24, EAGLES 10

SEATTLE

Bobby Wagner, LB, Utah State: Started at middle linebacker and had a team-high 13 tackles, including nine solo stops, while playing all 75 defensive snaps for the Seahawks. He added two tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry on a fourth-down play that resulted in an incomplete pass.

PHILADELPHIA

No locals on roster