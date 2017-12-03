SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is officially going bowling for the fourth consecutive year. On Sunday, the Utes (6-6) accepted an invitation to the Heart of Dallas Bowl. They’ll face West Virginia (7-5) on Dec. 26 (11:30 a.m., ESPN).

The Mountaineers never got higher than the 20s in the AP poll, but were in it as late as Week 12 before losing their last two games.

West Virginia wide receiver Gary Jennings led the Big 12 Conference in receptions per game at just under eight, while quarterback Will Grier was third in passing yards per game and running back Justin Crawford was third in total yards.

As a team, the Mountaineers finished the season third in the conference in scoring offense at 36.2 points per game and seventh in scoring defense at 31.6 points per contest.

This story will be updated.

***

Utah’s bowl history (16-5)

1939 — Sun Bowl: Defeated New Mexico, 26-0

1947 — Pineapple Bowl: Lost to Hawaii, 19-16

1964 — Liberty Bowl: Defeated West Virginia, 32-6

1992 — Copper Bowl: Lost to Washington State, 31-28

1993 — Freedom Bowl: Lost to USC, 28-21

1994 — Freedom Bowl: Defeated Arizona, 16-13

1996 — Copper Bowl: Lost to Wisconsin, 38-10

1999 — Las Vegas Bowl: Defeated Fresno State, 17-16

2001 — Las Vegas Bowl: Defeated USC, 10-6

2003 — Liberty Bowl: Defeated Southern Mississippi, 17-0

2005 * — Fiesta Bowl: Defeated Pittsburgh, 35-7

2005 — Emerald Bowl: Defeated Georgia Tech, 38-10

2006 — Armed Forces Bowl: Defeated Tulsa, 25-13

2007 — Poinsettia Bowl: Defeated Navy, 35-32

2009 * — Sugar Bowl: Defeated Alabama, 31-17

2009 — Poinsettia Bowl: Defeated California, 37-27

2010 — Las Vegas Bowl: Lost to Boise State, 26-3

2011 — Sun Bowl: Defeated Georgia Tech, 30-27 (OT)

2014 — Las Vegas Bowl: Defeated Colorado State, 45-10

2015 — Las Vegas Bowl: Defeated BYU, 35-28

2016 — Foster Farms Bowl: Defeated Indiana, 26-24