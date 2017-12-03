It's a rematch 57 years in the making.

Utah State (6-6) will face New Mexico State (6-6) in the Arizona Bowl on Dec. 29 at 3:30 p.m. MST in Tucson, Ariz. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

It's the first bowl game for New Mexico State since it played Utah State in the 1960 Sun Bowl. New Mexico State won that game, 2013. New Mexico State won three of its final four games this season to become bowl eligible and ends a 57-year bowl drought.

Utah State, meanwhile, returns to the postseason after a one-year hiatus. The Aggies played in five straight bowl games from 2011-15.

"We are extremely excited to accept the invitation to represent Utah State University and the Mountain West in the 2017 NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl," Utah State head coach Matt Wells said in a statement. "This bowl game is a great reward for our team and its accomplishments this year, and solidifies the strength and consistency of this program as we will be playing in our sixth bowl game in the past seven years."

Utah State bowl history (4-7)

1947— Raisin Bowl: Lost to San Jose State, 20-0

1947 — Grape Bowl: Lost to Pacific, 35-21

1960 — Sun Bowl: Lost to New Mexico State, 20-13

1961 — Gotham Bowl: Lost to Baylor, 24-9

1993 — Las Vegas Bowl: Defeated Ball State, 42-33

1997 — Humanitarian Bowl: Lost to Cincinnati, 35-19

2011 — Potato Bowl: Lost to Ohio, 24-23

2012 — Potato Bowl: Defeated Toledo, 41-15

2013 — Poinsettia Bowl: Defeated Northern Illinois, 21-14

2014 — New Mexico Bowl: Defeated UTEP, 21-6

2015 — Potato Bowl: Lost to Akron, 23-21