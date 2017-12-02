SALT LAKE CITY — It’ll most likely come down to Selection Sunday before the college football bowl situation is finalized. There are a few moving parts that could impact the food chain, especially for teams near the end of the line — at 6-6 — like Utah and Utah State.

The juggling and jockeying for position, though, will conclude throughout the system as soon as the College Playoff teams and New Year’s Six bowls are announced on ESPN early in the day.

Utah has a media availability scheduled at 4:30 p.m.

In a weekend survey of posted bowl projections by Athlon Sports, Brett McMurphy, CBS Sports, College Football News, ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura, ESPN’s David M. Hale, Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, USA Today and Yahoo!, the predictions for the Utes varied widely.

The Texas Bowl in Houston proved to be the most popular choice, with two of the websites picking Texas as Utah’s opponent and one choosing Kansas State. The Cactus Bowl in Phoenix was tabbed twice with the Utes facing West Virginia. Two other media outlets have them headed to the Heart of Dallas Bowl, one to meet Kansas State and the other to take on Texas Tech.

Additional prognostications have Utah traveling to the Arizona Bowl (Colorado State), Birmingham Bowl (Houston) and Independence Bowl (Boston College).

Utah State (6-6), meanwhile, may be sitting on a bubble. The Aggies are on the outside looking in, according to some prognosticators. However, a majority of the 10 noted in this report have them going somewhere. Possible destinations include the Arizona Bowl (New Mexico State), Foster Farms Bowl (Washington State), Hawaii Bowl (SMU), New Mexico Bowl (UTSA) and Potato Bowl (Western Michigan).

A sampling of bowl projections:

Athlon Sports

Utah: Texas Bowl vs. Texas (Dec. 27)

Utah State: None

Brett McMurphy

Utah: Heart of Dallas Bowl vs. Kansas State (Dec. 22)

Utah State: Arizona Bowl vs. New Mexico State (Dec. 29)

CBS Sports

Utah: Texas Bowl vs. Kansas State (Dec. 27 )

Utah State: Potato Bowl vs. Akron (Dec. 22)

College Football News

Utah: Heart of Dallas Bowl vs. Texas Tech (Dec. 26)

Utah State: Hawaii Bowl vs. SMU (Dec. 24)

ESPN: Kyle Bonagura

Utah: Birmingham Bowl vs. Houston (Dec. 23)

Utah State: Foster Farms Bowl vs. Washington State (Dec. 27)

ESPN: David M. Hale

Utah: Independence Bowl vs. Boston College (Dec. 27)

Utah State: None

Sporting News

Utah: Cactus Bowl vs. West Virginia (Dec. 26)

Utah State: Potato Bowl vs. Western Michigan (Dec. 22)

Sports Illustrated

Utah: Texas Bowl vs. Texas (Dec. 27)

Utah State: New Mexico Bowl vs. UTSA (Dec. 16)

USA Today

Utah: Arizona Bowl vs. Colorado State (Dec. 29)

Utah State: Foster Farms Bowl vs. Washington State (Dec. 27)

Yahoo!

Utah: Cactus Bowl vs. West Virginia (Dec. 26)

Utah State: None