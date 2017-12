CEDAR CITY — The latest edition of the Beehive Bowl has greater implications than normal.

Southern Utah and Weber State meet today (6 p.m. MST, ESPN3) in the second round of the FCS playoffs, the first time the two in-state rivals have met in the football postseason.

The winner moves on to the quarterfinals, where they’ll face top-seeded James Madison, a 26-7 winner over Stony Brook.

Follow along with our live coverage.

