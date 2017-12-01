Earlier this week, Matt Lauer, host of NBC's "Today" show, was fired after a report of "inappropriate sexual behavior" with women he worked with.

Lauer later released a written statement expressing his remorse, which was read over the air on NBC's "Today" show by his former co-host Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

"I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly," the statement said, according to the Associated Press. "Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching, and I'm committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full-time job."

Rep. John Conyers, the longest serving member of the U.S. House of Representatives, is also facing "multiple accusations of sexual misconduct," according to the Associated Press. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi called on Conyers to resign in light of the news.

Check out these 14 political cartoons on these recent accusations of sexual misconduct and other news below.