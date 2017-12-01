SALT LAKE CITY — “Are you sick of pizza yet?”

If I had a dollar for every person who has asked me that about my Wasatch Front Pizza Tour, I’d have enough money to buy several pizzas.

Ten weeks and 10 pizzerias later, there are a few things I know for certain:

First, Utah has a plethora of pizzerias. Ten weeks really only allowed me to scratch the surface of even what Salt Lake City alone has to offer, let alone the rest of the Wasatch Front and Utah.

Second, Utahns are passionate about their pizza. I’ve written hundreds of articles about a variety of topics, but never have I received more reader feedback than with these pizza reviews.

Third, I enjoy pizza just as much as when I started.

So which of the 10 places is the winner?

Based on the slice scores awarded, it comes down to three restaurants: Gabor Brothers, Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana and The Pie Pizzeria.

If you are familiar with any two of the three, you know each of these six-slice restaurants is very different from the others.

Settebello focuses on authentic Neapolitan-style pizza and high-quality ingredients, and it shows. The Pie is consistently a local favorite and has a go big or go home style. Both should be added to any pizza lover’s must-visit list.

But in the end, Gabor Brothers — the eclectic gem tucked in a small building on Layton’s Main Street — is the pizza I can’t stop talking about and the winner of the Wasatch Front Pizza Tour. One bite of Gabors’ Main Street Combo was all it took for me to be sold on the restaurant

The crust — made from fresh dough, according to the waitress — was heavenly. The outer crust was light and airy on the inside but tougher on the outside, and the seasoning made it taste more like a breadstick than crust.

Toppings reigned supreme on this pie, with loads and loads of salami, ham, bacon, pepperoni, meatball, sausage, onions, tomatoes, red and orange bell peppers, mushrooms and olives and a sprinkling of grated Parmesan. There was a perfect ratio of each topping, so none were overwhelming as they instead worked in harmony with one another.

The restaurant has eclectic decor and a rock vibe as classics from Eric Clapton and Queen play across the stereo system and the staff maintains a friendly, anything goes-type attitude.

With the quirky atmosphere and pizza that was tasty to the last bite, Gabors is certainly a treasure worth checking out.

Honorable mentions

Best atmosphere — Este Pizza: Family-owned and operated Este Pizza specializes in New York-style pizza, which it also channels a New York vibe in its urban-inspired decor. The Sugar House location at 2148 S. 900 East feels like you’ve stepped into the middle of a city. With brightly colored graffiti, metal accents and bumper stickers plastered between the booths, diners have plenty to look at while waiting for their meal to arrive.

Best nontraditional flavor — Big Apple Pizzeria’s Blue Buffalo Chicken: Big Apple’s specialty options range from pesto to Hawaiian to vegetarian to Monte Cristo, but it was the Blue Buffalo Chicken — a best-seller according to the waiter — that caught me by surprise. Admittedly, it isn’t a pizza I would have ordered on my own, but creamy herb sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles and banana peppers were a great blend. It’s a pie that anyone looking for a nontraditional take on pizza should check out.

Best bang for your buck — Lucky Slice Pizza: One of Lucky Slice’s main selling points is its by-the-slice options, making it an ideal eatery for groups looking to pay their way or for families wanting to please everyone. Slices range from $2.89-$3.39 each with plenty of flavor options, and according to the website are one-sixth of a 20-inch pizza

Slice scores

Two Jack’s Pizza: 2 out of 6

Gabor Brothers: 6 out of 6

Sicilia Pizza Kitchen: 3 out of 6

Ti Amo Wood Fired Pizza: 5 out of 6

Big Apple Pizzeria: 5 out of 6

Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana: 6 out of 6

The Pie Pizzeria: 6 out of 6

Este Pizza: 5 out of 6

SLABpizza: 3 out of 6

Lucky Slice Pizza: 4 out of 6