Sunday's match against the CSU Pueblo Thunderwolves was the last home game for the Griffins and for five seniors: Breanna Empey, Abigail Black, Emily Bergland, Jayne Christensen and Jacqueline Williams. The Griffins were unable to come back after an early goal and were defeated by the Thunderwolves, 2-1. This is the first senior day loss for the women's soccer team.

The Thunderwolves earned a corner kick in the seventh minute and scored with their first shot of the day, a Michelle Moure header off a Jessica Westhoff corner kick. The Griffins outshot the Thunderwolves, 8-4, in the half and were rewarded with a goal in the 45th minute. Williams scored her second goal of the season after receiving a pass from Skye Jefferies 25 yards out and shooting it over the Pueblo keeper. The half ended 1-1.

Early goals were a problem for the Griffins in the match. The Thunderwolves scored their second goal of the day after a bouncing ball from midfield got over the center backs, and Pueblo forward Jessica Westhoff chased it down and chipped it over Westminster goalkeeper Empey. The Griffins had several chances to equalize as two shots came off the crossbar and six shots were either saved by the keeper or blocked by a defender. The best chance came off a freekick on the right side of the penalty box. A header from Emily Pascua was sure to go in at the right post until a defender jumped in the way to deny the goal. The Griffins were defeated, 2-1, by the Thunderwolves.

"We were unlucky toady," said head coach Tony LeBlanc. "We had plenty of chances and played well but couldn't finish."

Allie Milelrberg had five shots, two on goal, and Gabriella Sorensen took five shots, with three on goal, to lead the Griffins in the attack. Jefferies had an assist to Williams who scored on her only shot of the day.

The Griffins go into their final game of the season with a record of 7-8-1 overall and Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference record of 4-6-1. The Thunderwolves improved to 7-6-1 overall and 6-3-1 in the RMAC.

The Griffins final game of the 2017 season is on Thursday, Oct. 26, at 3 p.m., in Spearfish, South Dakota, against Black Hills State University. LeBlanc said, "We have played well in the last four games and look to finish strong agianst the opponent in the final game next week."

The game will be broadcast on the RMAC Network and available on live stats.

