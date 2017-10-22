Westminster College men's soccer defeated Colorado Christian University (1-12-3, 1-9-2 RMAC), 2-1, in its final home game of the season. The Griffins record improves to 5-10-1 overall and 3-8-1 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. Seniors Sean Speirs, Andrew Clayton, Matthew Warne, Jaden Olsen, Ivan Lezama, Jonnathan Rodriguez and Hunter Stutz were recognized before the match.

The Griffins dominated possession and controlled the game for the entire match. CCU was outshot, 10-3 in the first half and 10-4 in the second half. The referee awarded a penalty kick to the Griffins after Brigham Jackson was brought down inside the penalty box. Amit Hefer stepped up and put the ball past the keeper to the low right corner, scoring his fourth goal of the season. The lead didn't last long when a crossed ball from the right side found a wide open CCU forward, Nathan Flack, who drove the ball into the far right upper corner of the goal.

CCU came close to taking the lead in the second half when a diving header, inside the goal box by Flack, bounced over the crossbar. CCU didn't have another shot until after the Griffins took the lead again. In the 78th minute, Hefer served a ball to the left post, and Hunter Kone, with a diving header from six yard out, put the ball into the lower left corner. A save from Speirs moments later was enough to see the Griffins finish the game with a 2-1 victory over CCU.

"We played a little flat in the first half but made some adjustments and played well in the second half. We were rewarded with a great goal to win the game," head coach Josh Pittman said. "All the seniors played great, and the boys sent our seniors off with a great win."

Hefer led the team with seven shots, four on goal, and a goal. Kone took five shots, two on target, and one goal. Speirs played the full 90 minutes and made two saves in the Griffins 2-1 victory.

The Griffins are on the road next week to finish the 2017 season. In a rematch of this week, the Griffins play MSU Denver on Thursday at 12 p.m., and Colorado Christian on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. The games will be broadcast on the RMAC Network and on live stats.

