A full team effort with goals scored by four different players gave Utah State a 4-0 victory at Nevada on Sunday, as the Aggies closed the road portion of the 2017 season.

With the win, Utah State improves to 9-6-3 overall and 4-4-2 in Mountain West play. Nevada falls to 1-17-0 overall and 0-10-0 in conference action. Sunday marked the final road match of the season for USU, as the team posted a 6-4-0 road record. It is the first time the Aggies have had a winning record on the road since 2013 (5-3-2) and the most road wins in program history.

Utah State's four goals are a season high and the most since last season's 6-1 win at Boise State. The shutout over the Wolf Pack marks the seventh shutout this season. The Aggies have now had seven or more shutouts in a season for eight-straight seasons.

The Aggies dominated Nevada early, scoring on the first shot of the day. Freshman midfielder Ashley Cardozo got the day started with a goal off a direct free kick in the seventh minute, the quickest goal the Aggies have scored this season. Just 10 minutes later, senior forward Wesley Hamblin extended the lead. Dribbling through the box, Hamblin fought through the Nevada defense one at a time before taking an open shot at the top of the six-yard box.

Though scoring slowed at the start of the second half, Utah State remained in control. The Aggies took several shots through the half before sophomore forward Alecia Robinson added to the scoreboard in the 76th minute. Cardozo passed her the ball, splitting the Nevada defense. After a couple of touches, Robinson was one-on-one with the Wolf Pack goalkeeper, where she then took the shot to the left side.

Not ready to call it a day, senior forward Bailee Hammond took the final shot of the match to score her eighth goal of the year. After being fed the ball by sophomore midfielder Kanyan Ward, Hammond launched a 15-yard shot to the top left corner of the net.

On the day, Utah State out-shot Nevada, 13-8, including an 8-2 on goal advantage. Junior goalkeeper Grace McGuire played the full match, picking up two saves.

Utah State closes the 2017 regular season at home on Friday, Oct. 27, when the Aggies host Boise State. The match starts at 3 p.m., and the team will honor its seven seniors prior to that.

Megan McCuistion is an Assistant Media Relations Coordinator at Utah State.