The Westminster College women's volleyball team played its third road match of the week against the Fort Lewis Skyhawks (8-12, 3-9 RMAC). The Griffins got their first road win of the season defeating the Skyhawks, 3-2, in five sets. The Griffins record improves to 6-15 overall and 3-10 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

The teams traded off wins for the first four sets. Fort Lewis won the first set, 25-22, and the third set, 25-22. The Griffins responded each time winning the second set, 25-17, and the fourth set, 26-24. The match was decided in the fifth set. The Griffins led by no fewer than five points in the fifth set and ended up winning the set, 15-8, and winning the match, 3-2.

"By far the best road match we have played," said head coach Al Givens. "We had a balanced attack and our defensive effort was solid."

The defensive effort from the Griffins saw four players record double-digit digs. Audrey Green with a double-double led the team with 24 digs. Libero Megan Gallegos recorded 16 digs, Amber Lamborn recorded 13 and Jaylee Lehenbauer recorded 10.

The offense had a good night as well to push the Griffins to win the match. Amara Spere had an excellent night with a .438 hitting percentage and 19 kills. Green led the team in kills with 28 and a hitting percentage of .265. Lamborn her first double-double of the season with 17 kills to add to her digs and a .267 hitting percentage. Taylor Gustaferson had 68 assists setting for the Griffins.

The Griffins have two more road games next week before concluding the season at home. Thursday the team is in Gunnison, Colorado, against Western State Colorado, and on Saturday the team takes on Colorado Mesa in Grand Junction, Colorado. The games will be broadcast on the RMAC Network and can be followed through live stats.

