Dixie State’s women’s volleyball team came up on the short end of a hard-fought five-set thriller (26-28, 25-11, 23-25, 25-17, 15-17) against Point Loma on Saturday afternoon in the DSU Student Activities Center.

The Trailblazers (8-11, 6-5 PacWest) lost despite outhitting the Sea Lions (8-12, 5-7 PacWest) by a .149-.065 count, while the DSU defense broke a single-match record with 34 block assists and finished with the third-highest number of total blocks in a match (17.0) in the program’s NCAA era. Sophomore Lauren Gammell tied a DSU single-match record with 10 block assists, while junior Kayla Chapman collected seven block assists to go with a team-high 13 kills and five digs.

Junior Hannah Doonan posted her fifth double-double of the year with 11 kills and 18 digs, while freshman Kaycee Adams chipped in 10 kills and five digs. In addition, freshman Jordyn Nelson notched her team-best sixth double-double of the year with 26 assists and 10 digs, and sophomore Kara Moore added 16 assists and 11 digs for her second double-double of the season.

Dixie State continues its homestand with two matches next week as part of DSU Homecoming Week festivities. The Trailblazers host Fresno Pacific on Thursday, Oct. 26, and PacWest newcomer Biola on Saturday, Oct. 28. Both matches will begin at 6 p.m.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixieathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.