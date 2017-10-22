Despite the second hat trick of the season from sophomore Moises Medina, Dixie State’s men’s soccer team could not hold on to a late second-half lead as the Trailblazers fell in overtime to Point Loma, 5-4, on Saturday night at Legend Solar Stadium.

The Sea Lions (10-2-2, 7-0-2 PacWest) struck first just 3:43 into the match on a Finn Tiedemann score set up by a Tim Siegfried corner kick and header touch from Mitch Wheelon.

Dixie State came back with three unanswered goals, including two off the boot of Medina, to bolt to a 3-1 lead through 53 minutes of play. Medina got the Trailblazers on the board early in the 29th minute when he finished a through ball played in by fellow sophomore Enrique Bucio to square the match at 1-1.

DSU then struck for two goals in the first eight minutes of the second half, the first coming on a Christian Hall give-and-go combination with junior Dominic Damato, which Hall netted for his first goal of the year from 15 yards out late in the 47th minute. Damato then collected his second assist of the match nearly six minutes later when his penalty kick chance caromed off the PLNU keeper to Medina, who hammered home the rebound to give his side a two-goal advantage.

Point Loma rallied with three goals in a span of 14-plus minutes to erase the deficit and reclaim the lead at 4-3 late in regulation play. Wheelon started the run in the 72nd minute when he headed a ball off the left post and into the frame off a Siegfried corner kick.

That goal seemed to turn the tide as the Sea Lions took advantage of a Trailblazer defensive miscue that was handled by Eduardo Gallardo, who tied the score with an empty-net goal midway through the 80th minute. PLNU then capped its rally with 3:50 to play in regulation time when Indiana Fuller corralled a deflected shot deep inside the DSU box and tucked home the go-ahead goal.

In the final minute of regulation, the Trailblazers were gifted another penalty kick chance when a Sea Lion defender was called for a handball inside the penalty area. Medina then stepped up with nine seconds on the clock and powered home the PK to tie the match at 4-4 to force overtime.

Medina just missed his fourth goal of the match early in the fifth minute of the first OT session when Hall centered a cross from the right wing, but Medina’s header attempt bounded just wide of the frame. That was the only shot the Trailblazers attempted in the extra session as Siegfried collected his third assist of the match on a dribble drive pass into Jorge Navarro, who tucked home the game-winner inside the left post with 2:55 on the clock.

DSU finished with 17 shots, seven on goal, with Medina accounting for eight total shots — three on frame.

Dixie State closes out its 2017 regular season road slate with three matches in California, starting with a makeup of a postponed match vs. Holy Names that will be played in Fresno on Tuesday, Oct. 24. The Trailblazers will also play at Fresno Pacific on Thursday, Oct. 26, before wrapping up the road trip at Concordia-Irvine on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixieathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.