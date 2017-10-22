Despite Tyler Huntley making his return at quarterback, Utah played flat all day in its 30-10 loss to Arizona State. Huntley threw four interceptions, one resulted in a touchdown, the running game didn’t make a difference, and the defense, which was missing a few of its starters before and during the game, allowed 345 yards. The Utes now fall to 4-3 (1-3 Pac-12), losing three consecutive conference games.

Scoring drives

The Sun Devils came out blazing right from the start of the first quarter. All three of their possessions resulted in field goals by Brandon Ruiz (47,40, 30), which gave ASU a 9-0 lead.

In the second quarter, ASU didn’t slow down as the offense scored its first touchdown of the day after a 1-yard run by running back Demario Richard. Utah’s offense didn’t find an answer for the Sun Devil’s defense as the Utes were shut out in the first half (16-0).

In the third quarter, the Utes finally got on the board after a 53-yard field goal by Matt Gay, which made it 16-3. Later, Arizona State found the end zone for the second time after a 1-yard run by ASU quarterback Manny Wilkins. It was 23-3 by the end of the third quarter.

With the offense struggling, Huntley threw his fourth interception of the day that turned into a 20-yard pick-six by defensive back Jay Jay Wilson, making it 30-3. Less than three minutes until the end of the game, Utah scored its first touchdown of the day after a 2-yard run by backup running back Devonta’e Henry-Cole. Unfortunately, the damage was already done and the Sun Devils improved their record to 4-3 (3-1 in Pac-12).

3 stars

Mitch Wishnowsky

Wishnowsky was a busy man Saturday due to Utah’s struggling offense, consistently going three-and-out in almost every possession. In all five punts, Wishnowsky netted 241 yards, averaging 48.2 yards a punt. His longest was 55 yards. Putting ASU in tough field positions was never an issue with Wishnowsky punting.

Matt Gay

Despite only attempting one field goal, it was a 53-yarder. And that’s impressive enough for the former walk-on. This was his second 50-yard field goal and his second longest of the season. Gay made Midseason All-American last week as he’s 17 for 19 for the year.

Kavika Luafatasaga

It was a rough day for the Utes’ defense, which allowed 345 yards by the Sun Devils. It didn’t help that two of Utah's starters were out due to injuries and two others were ejected after being called for targeting penalties. One positive note on defense was Luafatasaga, who helped lead the team in tackles for the Utes with 10. He also caught his first interception for his career.

Looking ahead

Now out as contenders in the Pac-12 South division, the Utes are looking to avoid a four-game losing streak while on the road to Eugene to face Oregon. The Ducks are 4-4 (1-4 in the Pac-12) and like the Utes are ranked fifth in the Pac-12 North after a 31-14 loss to UCLA.

A player to watch from Oregon is running back Royce Freeman, who is 43 yards shy of his third 1,000-yard season for his career. The game will be Oct. 28 at 3:45 p.m. MDT