WEST VALLEY CITY — The Utah Grizzlies defeated the Idaho Steelheads, 3-0, on Saturday night at Maverik Center.

The team’s postgame jersey auction of the 1995 throwback jerseys from the 1995-96 Turner Cup Champions raised more than $16,000 with all proceeds going to Epilepsy Foundation Utah.

“I really liked our structure today,” said Grizzlies head coach and General Manager Tim Branham. “We want to be tough in our own end and be creative in the offensive zone. I am really proud of our penalty kill. Overall, just really proud of our guys.”

Grizzlies goaltender Kevin Carr stopped all 36 shots that he saw in the shutout.

“Carr is a very good goaltender,” said Branham. “He sees pucks really good through traffic. I thought he was good at getting whistles at the right times. He made saves look easy.”

Utah jumped ahead with three first period goals, including two 38 seconds apart in the first 4:56 of the game.

A blast by Taylor Richart (three) made it 1-0 from Brendan Harms and Ryan Misiak before Cliff Watson’s first professional goal from Greger Hanson and Michael Pelech as the Utah defenseman went to the net.

Pelech made it 3-0 on his third goal of the year with 1:56 left in the first as he corralled a puck out of the air and sent it to the back of the net after Sam Windle sent the puck in.

That would be all Carr needed as the Grizzlies killed all five power plays, and the Utah goalie stopped all 17 third period shots.

“I thought Carr made some good plays,” said Branham.“I am really proud of our guys sacrificing their bodies, blocking shots and things like that. They have done that since game one.”

The Grizzlies are back home Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., to host Worcester.