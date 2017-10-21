Senior forward Darian Murdock became Dixie State’s all-time single-season leader in goals scored as she netted one and assisted on another to help lead the Trailblazers to a 3-1 result over Point Loma on Saturday afternoon at Legend Solar Stadium. The win extended DSU’s single-long winning streak to five matches as the Trailblazers improved to 11-3-0 overall, 7-2-0 in Pacific West Conference play.

Dixie State scored all three goals in the first half, the first coming off the boot of senior Montana Tanner, who went top shelf inside the far post on a 40-yard blast late in the 13th minute to give her side a quick 1-0 lead.

Then in the 26th minute, the Trailblazers drew a foul inside the PLNU (6-6-1, 5-4-0 PacWest) penalty area to earn a penalty kick chance. Murdock, who has now scored a goal in five-straight matches, tucked the PK home for her record-setting 17th goal of the season. The goal also padded Murdock’s single season (seven) and career (15) records for game-winning goals.

The Trailblazers struck again just more than four minutes later when freshman Tori Page netted her sixth goal of the season on a two-touch ball played in from Murdock and fellow freshman Brooklyn Vogelsberg.

Meanwhile, the DSU defense held the Sea Lions at bay, limiting PLNU to just four first-half shots, including an Abbey Teagle attempt that was turned away on a highlight reel diving stop by freshman Felicity Tarr. However, Point Loma did manage to spoil DSU’s shutout bid with 5:13 left in regulation play on an Ashlee Smith goal.

“This was one of the best team wins we’ve had this season — we had so many standout performances,” DSU head coach Kacey Bingham said. “Our combination play has looked really nice the last couple matches. Darian [Murdock] not only had a great game, but she set a new record and standard for our program.”

DSU outshot PLNU by a 17-11 count, though the Sea Lions attempted one more shot on goal (7-6). Tarr finished with six saves to earn her 10th win of the season, which moved her into a tie for second place on DSU’s single-season wins list (Suzy Hunt, 2007).

Dixie State closes out its 2017 regular season road slate with three matches in California, starting with a makeup of a postponed match vs. Holy Names that will be played in Fresno on Tuesday, Oct. 24. The Trailblazers will also play at Fresno Pacific on Thursday, Oct. 26, before wrapping up the road trip at Concordia-Irvine on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixieathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.