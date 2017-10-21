GREENVILLE, N.C. — BYU sophomore running back KJ Hall made his first appearance in a game since suffering an arm injury against Louisiana State on Sept. 2.

Hall ran nine times for 46 yards (averaging a team-high 5.1 yards per carry) and caught two passes for 25 yards Saturday night in a 33-17 loss at East Carolina.

“It felt good. It was refreshing,” Hall said of his return. “Not to be at home watching it on TV and be out here with my teammates and being able to try to help us get something done, it was good.”

During his extended layoff, Hall spent considerable time rehabbing in order to return to the field.

“I worked really hard with the training staff. They did a really good job of keeping me in shape and keeping my legs under me,” said the 5-foot-9, 175-pounder from Spanish Fork. “I felt really good. My team had a big part in whatever little success I had today. They definitely deserve all the praise.”

Hall was disappointed that the offense was unable to score more than 17 points against an ECU defense that was surrendering an average of 50 points per game.

“You always are hopeful to come out and put points on the board and sometimes it just doesn’t go your way,” Hall said. “Today we were a couple of plays away from putting a couple of more touchdowns up there.”

Ula Tolutau was BYU's leading rusher Saturday, gaining 62 yards on 15 carries. Riley Burt picked up 8 yards on two carries.