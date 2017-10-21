BYU women’s soccer tied LMU, 0-0, in overtime on senior night at South Field on Saturday.

“The senior game is always emotional every year,” BYU head coach Jennifer Rockwood said. “This is a really special group of seniors. The results haven’t gone our way this year, but we have played some amazing soccer. The girls gave it everything they had tonight and did an amazing job. Everything was so close even up to the last second.”

The Cougars finished with 29 shots to LMU’s 12. Nadia Gomes and Madie Lyons Mathews led BYU women’s soccer with five shots, while Mikayla Colohan recorded four shots.

The BYU and LMU offenses struggled to get going early, and both keepers made key saves to keep the game scoreless going into halftime.

In the 14th minute, Hannah Clark saved a shot by LMU’s Maddie Medved in the box, and in the 21st minute, Mathews rocketed a left-footed shot to goal, which was blocked out of bounds by LMU keeper Charlee Pruitt.

BYU fired 14 shots to LMU’s seven in the first half, while the Cougars had 11 shots on goal and the Lions had four.

The Cougars pieced together two back-to-back offensive runs that led to shots in the box in the 69th minute, but Pruitt made saves to keep the score 0-0.

In the 78th minute, Elise Flake found Rachel Bingham on a run up the left side for the shot. Bingham’s ball slid inches outside the right post.

With the score 0-0 at the end of regulation, BYU women’s soccer headed into its fourth overtime game of the season.

The Cougars strung together multiple offensive attacks in overtime, but they were unable to find the back of the net.

In its last home game of the 2017 season, BYU women’s soccer graduated nine seniors.

BYU women's soccer finishes regular season play on a four-game road trip, beginning at Gonzaga on Thursday, Oct. 26, at 8 p.m. PDT.