SALT LAKE CITY—Despite playing without Rodney Hood, the Utah Jazz started and finished strong en route to beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 96-87 Saturday night at Vivint Arena.

The turning point: Utah won the first quarter 21-14, and Oklahoma City never rallied. The Thunder did get within four in the third quarter, but the Jazz were strong from that point on.

3 keys:

The Jazz shot over 49 percent while holding Oklahoma City under 42 percent.

Utah finished with 22 assists compared to 15 for the Thunder.

MVP Russell Westbrook scored just six points.

Jazz almanac: 2-1, won 1

The hero: Joe Ingles led the Jazz with 19 points, but it was a balanced effort, as four others finished in double figures.

Next up: at LA Clippers (1-0), Tuesday, October 24, 8:30 p.m. MT

On deck: at Phoenix (0-2), Wednesday, October 25, 8 p.m. MT