SALT LAKE CITY—Despite playing without Rodney Hood, the Utah Jazz started and finished strong en route to beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 96-87 Saturday night at Vivint Arena.
The turning point: Utah won the first quarter 21-14, and Oklahoma City never rallied. The Thunder did get within four in the third quarter, but the Jazz were strong from that point on.
3 keys:
- The Jazz shot over 49 percent while holding Oklahoma City under 42 percent.
- Utah finished with 22 assists compared to 15 for the Thunder.
- MVP Russell Westbrook scored just six points.
Jazz almanac: 2-1, won 1
The hero: Joe Ingles led the Jazz with 19 points, but it was a balanced effort, as four others finished in double figures.
Next up: at LA Clippers (1-0), Tuesday, October 24, 8:30 p.m. MT
On deck: at Phoenix (0-2), Wednesday, October 25, 8 p.m. MT