BYU fans despaired on social media after BYU fell 33-17 to East Carolina on Saturday and was eliminated from bowl consideration. Here's what BYU fans had to say on Twitter on Saturday:

Despair

If there's one word to describe the mood for BYU football on Saturday night, it's despair.

BYU football season be like... pic.twitter.com/i4BUVBFvns — Benjamin Criddle (@CriddleBenjamin) October 22, 2017

BYU is losing by 16 points to ECU. The Cougars are beyond abysmal. You couldn't have imagined a worse season. Major Qs about everything. — Paul Myerberg (@PaulMyerberg) October 22, 2017

Still watching this BYU football game... pic.twitter.com/DEaXDp0tr9 — Jess (@everydayjess) October 22, 2017

BYU is just unfathomably bad this year. — Bill Connelly (@SBN_BillC) October 22, 2017

Awkward question, but um... does BYU know that tanking isn't a thing in college football? — McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) October 22, 2017

A backup QB with a completion percentage of 47 is lighting up our defense.



This is rock bottom my friends. — All Blue Everything (@BYUAllBlue) October 22, 2017

Utah - we are going to embarrass ourselves yoday



Byu - hold my Apple beer.... — It's Trav (@__Trav_) October 22, 2017

QB play is at rock bottom. Rock bottom. #BYUFOOTBALL — Dave McCann (@DaveMcCannKSL) October 22, 2017

I'm sorry I'm not even reading my tl. Can't stop laughing or is that crying that I'm doing. #BYUFOOTBALL — POOH (@bigunclepooh) October 22, 2017

BYU is the first team to play East Carolina this season and not score at least 34 points. #BYUvsECU — John Coon (@johncoonsports) October 22, 2017

Where is the horse and the rider? Where is the horn that was blowing?

They have passed like rain on the mountain, like a wind in the meadow; — Greg Welch (@ArtDirectorBYU) October 22, 2017

If u're still watching BYU, please don't switch to the Jazz gm. They're doing good & they don't need our bad luck eyeballs watching them. 😂 — Koti Samani (@Koti_Samani) October 22, 2017

Trick or Treat!

Utah's offense is apparently dressing up as BYU's for the trunk or treat. — Dan Sorensen (@DSorensen) October 21, 2017

At least somebody thinks so...

The best CFB game of the day: 1-6 BYU vs 1-6 ECU 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BTBOPhmTUP — Laieke Abebe (@StrikaNation24_) October 21, 2017

It's worth a try...

Does anyone want to join me in a fast for a BYU win? — James The Mormon (@jamesthemormon) October 21, 2017

https://twitter.com/cutbackelite29/status/921779300579401728

