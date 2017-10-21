1 of 5
View 5 Items
Karl B DeBlaker, AP
East Carolina's Davon Grayson (85) tries to get his feet down in bounds after catching a pass in front of BYU's Trevion Greene (12) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Greenville, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
FINAL SCORE
EAST CAROLINA
ECU
33
BYU
17
Full Box Score/Player stats
Related Links

BYU fans despaired on social media after BYU fell 33-17 to East Carolina on Saturday and was eliminated from bowl consideration. Here's what BYU fans had to say on Twitter on Saturday:

Despair

If there's one word to describe the mood for BYU football on Saturday night, it's despair.

Trick or Treat!

At least somebody thinks so...

It's worth a try...

https://twitter.com/cutbackelite29/status/921779300579401728

Lafe Peavler is a sports strategist for the Deseret News and KSL.com. Follow him on Twitter @LafePeavler.

Lafe Peavler Lafe Peavler has a masters of science degree from UAB works as a full-time educator and part-time sports writer.