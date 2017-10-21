The Dixie State men's and women's cross-country teams posted record-setting results at the PacWest Championships on Saturday in Belmont, California.

The women's team claimed fourth place out of the 12-team field in the 6k race. This is the best finish for a women's team in the history of the cross-country program. Senior Skyler Storie was the top finisher for the team as she crossed the tape in 19th place with a time of 22:30.0, earning her third-team all-conference honors. Freshman Laynee Wells secured 26th place with a time of 22:50.7, while sophomore Alyssa Haring landed in 31st place with a time of 23:07.7.

The men's team took home sixth place in the 12-team field for the 8k race. Junior Hunter Chamberlain was the record setter for the men as he finished in seventh place with a time of 25:41.9. Chamberlain broke his own record for time in an 8k race while also earning first-team all-conference honors, the first athlete in the history of the program to do so. Sophomore Miguel Ramirez finished in 38th place with a time of 27:07.3, while finishing just ahead of the 39th-place finisher and sophomore teammate Benjamin Fish, who recorded a time of 27:10.2.

Head coach Justin Decker said this is by far the most competitive the PacWest has ever been and that he was pleased with the results from his athletes.

The cross-country teams now have a two-week hiatus before competing in the 2017 NCAA West Region Championships. That event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 4, in Monmouth, Oregon, beginning with the women at 10 a.m. PT, followed by the men at 11:15 a.m.

Keric Seegmiller is Assistant Coordinator of Media Relations at Dixie State University and the Voice of Trailblazer Athletics. Contact him at keric.seegmiller@dixie.edu.