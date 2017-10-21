Utah State men's tennis freshman Valdemar Holm won the singles consolation bracket at the ITA Regionals in Provo on Saturday.

Holm first faced BYU's Matthew Pearce, whose brother, John, Holm defeated in the round of 16, in the semifinals, winning the first set, 6-3, but losing the next, 4-6. The match continued to be tight, but Holm advanced after a 10-8 win in the third set. Holm then faced Northern Colorado's Kyle Pease in the finals, dropping just one game in the first set for a 6-1 win, and he won the second, 6-4.

"V finished strong today, and I was really impressed with his effort," head coach James Wilson said. "To come from a set down against a solid player from BYU was great, and I'm excited to see how he'll do the rest of the semester."

Also in the singles consolation semifinals, senior Andrew Nakajima lost the first set, 6-4, to Pease, then won the second, 6-3, but lost the third set, 11-9. Freshman Addy Vashistha rounded out the singles results, losing 6-4, 6-3 to Utah's Egbert Weverink in the consolation b semifinals.

In the doubles consolation semifinals, Holm and sophomore Sergiu Bucur had an 8-6 win over Boise State's Pedro Platzeck and Stefan Lalovic. The duo then advanced to the finals, losing 8-7 to Northern Arizona's Felix Schumann and Chris Steele.

"Overall, it was a good tournament for us, and I feel like we are improving," Wilson said. "Next weekend will be another opportunity to play a lot of matches and, hopefully, keep improving."

The Aggies return to the courts Friday, Oct. 27, through Sunday, Oct. 29, for their final fall tournament at the Arizona Fall Hidden Dual in Tucson, Arizona.

Ashley Springer is a student at Utah State University studying journalism and communication. Springer is an intern with the USU athletic department's media relations.