Harvey Langi, a powerfully talented football player who climbed from stardom at Bingham High, BYU and the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, is appreciative of precious life this week.

It all began with a Friday the 13th nightmare of twisted steel, blood and emergency crews cutting him and his wife out of the wreckage of their car.

By midweek, Langi, who was taken to a separate hospital after the accident, was reunited with his wife Cassidy at her hospital in the Boston area. The moment was captured on video.

We’re teary-eyed! Patriots player and wife have emotional reunion after car accident. https://t.co/DvbvVlz41f pic.twitter.com/mqmn8Dntkj — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 19, 2017

Harvey and Cassidy were sitting in their car waiting to make a left turn near their apartment in Foxborough last Friday when an SUV traveling at a high rate of speed crashed into them from behind, pushing their car into vehicles in front of them. The resulting collision propelled their bodies toward the dashboard, floorboard and engine firewall. The impact fractured both of Cassidy’s hips and broke four ribs, according to her father, Rick Wahlin.

Four days following the accident, Cassidy was able to post her feelings on social media, thanking her husband for his love.

“Friday the 13, 2017 was date night for Harv and I. On our way home we stopped at the light to turn to our house,” she wrote.

“I completely blacked out and don’t remember anything, while Harvey remembers seeing me, his wife, laying lifeless and gushing blood. It’s been three days since that moment and we were finally reunited. We have been in the hospital for a few days and still have a few days to go. We are so completely blessed to have each other to lean on through all of this craziness. We are so grateful for all of our family and friends who have taken the time to come visit us, reached out to us, prayed for us, and have shown us their love and support.

“Our hearts are completely full right now. I just want my husband Harvey to know how blessed I am to be your wife. I know this is a huge trial we will be facing but I know we can get through this together, day by day. Thank you for always loving me and staying by my side through it all. I love you with all my heart babe.”

Langi’s concern for his wife was tender and when couched in what her family is going through, this October has been wrought with plenty of drama.

Cassidy is the granddaughter of Ray Beckham, a former marketing and advertising professor at BYU, who was a major cog in the fundraising for the Marriott Center construction. Beckham is a pillar in the community, a former LDS mission president and public voice of reason in the raw passion of the BYU-Utah rivalry since he was in student government at both schools back in the day.

Three days after Harvey and Cassidy were hospitalized following the collision, her grandfather dictated a message to friends and family. Now in his 90s, Ray is unable to communicate by phone or email and wanted to thank loved ones for their service and support. It was an announcement that he believes he will soon depart this world.

“The Lord has given me an extra ten months to say goodbye to my family and loved ones,” the message from Beckham read. His wife, Janette Callister Hales Beckham, was the 10th general president of the Young Women’s organization of the LDS faith from 1992 to 1997.

The reason I bring up Beckham is that he included me on the message list and it made an impression on me the week his granddaughter was laid up in a hospital with fractures to both hips.

It was Beckham and his son Randy who asked Deseret News sports columnist Brad Rock, KSL sportscaster Paul James and me to be on a panel to judge the Compaq College Football Plays of the Week, a national award back in the ’90s before you could get game film on the internet. We reviewed plays mailed in via FedEx from sports information directors across the country and tape via ESPN broadcasts.

But this isn’t all that’s going on this past week for Cassidy Langi and her family. The New England Patriots scrambled to help Cassidy and Harvey’s parents get to the Boston area right after the accident, and Cassidy’s parents were by her side within half a day. It was a week before Cassidy’s younger sister Sydney was to be married in Arizona this weekend.

As I traded text messages with Cassidy’s father Rick Wahlin last Sunday just days after the accident, Rick had thoughts that he might miss his daughter’s wedding. Cassidy was obviously suffering the after-effects of a concussion, and with medication, at times didn’t know where she was.

But Rick did make it to the Arizona wedding on Saturday, sandwiching in two huge family events, plus the declining health of his father-in-law Ray.

So grateful for FaceTime! Congrats to my beautiful Sister Sydney and new brother in law Andy! We love you guys ❤️💍 pic.twitter.com/NY5gRQoyoC — Cassidy Lynn Langi (@CLangi10) October 21, 2017

Harvey is the highest-paid undrafted free agent from among collegians in 2017 and has played briefly for the Super Bowl champions with former Cougar Kyle Van Noy. He was a star for the 2016 BYU football team that finished with a bowl win over Wyoming in San Diego. At Bingham High School, he was a standout running back who sided with the University of Utah before going on an LDS mission and then transferring to BYU.

Langi, a four-star recruit, also appeared in a 2015 film documentary featured at the Sundance Film Festival titled “In Football We Trust,” which centered on the Polynesian community and youths geared to make football work in their lives.

The lesson of this story?

There are far more important things than football, and in the case of Langi and his young wife, they know this more than they ever have after the night they had to be cut out of their car.