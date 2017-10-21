Why the (Division I) schools aren’t picking her up is beyond me. She is incredible. She has played that way for me for many years.

SANDY — Talk about finishing your high school soccer career on a high note (more like falsetto). Morgan star forward Logan Duran netted three goals, her 24th, 25th and 26th scores of the season, in the 3A state championship game at Rio Tinto Stadium Saturday afternoon. Her hat trick, coupled with a score by Rhylee Freeman, helped propel the Trojans to a 4-1 victory over the Judge Memorial Bulldogs, the first girls soccer title for Morgan High School.

“This is the first time Morgan has won state, ever. It means everything to me,” said a nearly speechless Duran. “To be a part of that, my senior year, there aren’t words.”

“It is incredible,” added Trojans head coach Bryan Searle. “To go undefeated in region and then play through state and win is a great accomplishment. This will be one we will remember.”

Those who were at Rio Tinto will surely remember Duran most of all. The senior was electric throughout the contest, and it seemed as though every time Judge Memorial began to make a game of it, Duran would find the back of the net.

“What can I say about Logan?” said Searle. “Why the (Division I) schools aren’t picking her up is beyond me. She is incredible. She has played that way for me for many years.”

Searle had lots of compliments for his forward. “She is a superb athlete. She is somebody that has focused mentally and become a true team player.”

Duran wasn’t the only player on the field for Morgan. Junior Rhylee Freeman netted the game’s opening goal barely three minutes in, heading in a corner kick by senior Morgan Cragun.

Cragun also assisted on one of Duran’s goals.

Then there were the Trojan defensive backs and keeper Taylor Condie, who combined to hold the Bulldogs to just one goal, despite Judge Memorial controlling possession for large swaths of the contest.

“Somebody asked me before the game (what group) should be watched, and I said our back four,” said Searle. “I knew if they played the way they have the past two or three games, we would come out ahead. We let a few get by, but for the most part we kept them in check.”

Judge Memorial wasn’t an easy foe for the Trojans to dispatch, despite the champions having beaten the Bulldogs twice in the regular season. They were feisty and competitive, a group Duran called “the best team I’ve ever played against.”

Even when Morgan took a two-goal lead, less than 10 minutes into the contest, the Bulldogs continued to fight, eventually netting a goal.

That goal came midway through the first half when sophomore Sophie Ewing headed a Bella Coronado cross past Condie.

The Bulldogs were inches from tying the game with four minutes left in the half when forward McKayla Murchison had her shot barely blocked by Condie.

“We told (Taylor) at halftime, just settle down,” said Searle. “Stay composed.”

That advice went for the entire Trojans team and, thanks to two second-half goals by Duran, was well heeded.

“I guess knowing what was on the line, knowing that I represent everyone here, my school and my community, I thought I had better make them proud,” Duran said of her three-goal game.

“This team is my family. I love each and every one of these girls,” added a teary-eyed Duran. “I love them so much. We’ve been through so much. (Winning state) is everything.”