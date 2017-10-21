PROVO — BYU will visit New Mexico Friday for an exhibition men’s basketball game that will benefit the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Houston.

Cougar coach Dave Rose is a Houston native. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. MDT at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.

The NCAA, which allows schools to compete in an additional exhibition game if the net proceeds are donated to a disaster relief charity, has approved the game between the BYU and UNM.

The Cougars and Lobos were conference rivals from 1950 to 2011. The two teams have met 132 times with BYU holding a 77-55 lead in the series. BYU won the last meeting 96-66 at the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu in 2015.

General admission tickets for the exhibition game go on sale on Monday, Oct. 23, at 8:30 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at UNMTickets.com or in person at the ticket office in Dreamstyle Arena.

Additional donation opportunities for disaster relief will be available inside the arena during the game. Information related to charities that will benefit from the game will be released early the week of the game.

BYU will hold its annual Cougar Tipoff at the Marriott Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Cougars will host Mississippi Valley State in the regular-season opener on Nov. 11.

Season tickets, mini-packs and single-game tickets are now on sale for the 2017-18 BYU men's basketball season. Visit BYUCougars.com for more information.