SALT LAKE CITY — Rodney Hood, who left Friday's loss in Minnesota with a calf injury, will not play for the Utah Jazz on Saturday night when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder in a fun Northwest Division showdown.

But the Jazz revealed some relatively good news regarding Hood's injury situation.

MRI test results showed that Hood has a mild left lower leg strain, the team announced Saturday afternoon. Hood's test was taken at the University of Utah Health Care's Orthopaedic Center.

Rodney Hood underwent MRI testing today at @UofUHealth Orthopaedic Center, which showed a mild left lower leg strain.



He is OUT tonight. — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 21, 2017

Some feared the worst for Hood on Friday night after he stepped on Karl-Anthony Towns' foot. Hood immediately winced and reached toward the back of his left foot, making some wonder if he'd sustained an Achilles tendon injury.

Rodney Hood carried off the floor after stepping on KAT's foot on a screen pic.twitter.com/NkfPOrS9eA — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) October 21, 2017

Adding to the concern, Hood was then carried off the court by teammates. The team later diagnosed his injury as a left calf strain.

It's uncertain who will replace Hood in the starting lineup against the new-look Thunder, who added All-Stars Paul George and Carmelo Anthony to a team that already included MVP Russell Westbrook.

Rookie Donovan Mitchell filled in for Hood as a starter when the shooting guard abruptly left the court before tipoff of Wednesday's season-opener to deal with gastric distress issues.

Injuries plagued Hood throughout the 2016-17 season, so the durability of the sharpshooter is of great concern to the Jazz.