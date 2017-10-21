SALT LAKE CITY — Arizona State dominated the Utes on Saturday afternoon, cruising to a 30-10 victory at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Tyler Huntley struggled in his first game back from a shoulder injury, passing for just 155 yards on 19 of 35 attempts with four interceptions.

Arizona State's Demario Richard and Manny Wilkins each had 1-yard rushing touchdowns to go with three field goals and Jay Jay Wilson's pick-6 in the fourth quarter to complete ASU's scoring.

Utah avoided the shutout thanks to Matt Gay's 53-yard field goal in the third quarter and Devonta'e Henry-Cole's 2-yard run with 3:20 left in the fourth quarter.

Arizona State dominated the first quarter, driving into Utah territory in their first three drives of the game. However, the Sun Devils could only come up with field goal attempts of 47, 40 and 30 yards. Freshman kicker Brandon Ruiz hit all three to give ASU a 9-0 lead.