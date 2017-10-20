The Utah Grizzlies defeated the Idaho Steelheads, 4-3, in overtime Friday night at CenturyLink Arena.

Kyle Thomas walked in from the right circle and scored the three-on-three game-winning goal with 50 seconds left in the extra session from Greger Hanson and Cliff Watson to give Utah the win.

“It was a good puck possession play,” said Thomas. “I was just trying to put the puck in the net.”

Anaheim Ducks prospect Angus Redmond stopped 28-of-31 to earn his first professional win.

“He’s looking great,” said Hanson. “He’s a very skilled goaltender, very technically sound. He’s going to be big for us going down the stretch.”

The Grizzlies scored twice in the first 50 seconds of the game 23 seconds apart to take an early 2-0 lead. Hanson started the scoring as he walked into the right circle 27 seconds in from Michael Pelech and Thomas.

“It feels good, just trying to play simple,” said Thomas. “We don’t want to change anything, just staying within ourselves.”

Utah made it 2-0 just 50 seconds into the game as Thomas and Hanson found Pelech in front for a power-play goal. Idaho made it 2-1 at 3:42, and that would be the scoring for a while.

In the second period, Redmond made 11 saves, and Utah killed four Idaho power plays, including nearly a minute down five-on-three to hold the 2-1 lead.

The game stayed 2-1 for 44 minutes and 12 seconds before Idaho tied the game on a power-play goal 5:02 into the third period and took its first lead of the night with 7:42 left in regulation.

Utah tied the game at three as Taylor Richart fired through traffic from Charley Graaskamp and Ryan Misiak with 4:19 left in regulation.

Utah is back at Maverik Center for three-straight games starting Saturday at 7 p.m., with Idaho. It is Opening Night II.

There will also be a team poster giveaway. The Grizzlies will be wearing throwback jerseys from 1995 with Epilepsy Foundation Utah. Those jerseys will be auctioned off live after the game.