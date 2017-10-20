The turning point: With the Jazz up 96-95 and 27.5 seconds left, Jamal Crawford hit a 3-pointer to put the Timberwolves up by two, 98-96. Utah got three good looks on the ensuing possession but couldn't convert. Jimmy Butler made two free throws with five seconds left to stretch the lead to 100-96. The Jazz had a glimmer of hope after Ricky Rubio made a technical free throw with five seconds left and then had two chances to tie but couldn't convert.

3 keys:

The Jazz trailed 92-84 with 4:04 remaining, necessitating a comeback down the stretch.

Rodney Hood, Utah's leading scorer on the night, went out with an injury with 6:08 remaining.

The Timberwolves had eight more rebounds and made seven more free throws on the night.

Jazz almanac:

1-1, lost 1

The heroes: Minnesota's Andrew Wiggins led all scorers with 21 points and Karl-Anthony Towns added 20 for the Timberwolves. Jamal Crawford was big down the stretch and finished with 17. Rodney Hood led Utah with 20 points. Returning to Minnesota, Ricky Rubio finished with 19 and was key in helping the Jazz come back in the fourth quarter.

Next up: vs Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0), Saturday, Oct. 21, 7 p.m. MT

On deck: at LA Clippers (1-0), Tuesday, Oct. 24, 8:30 p.m. MT