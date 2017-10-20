The Westminster College men's soccer team (4-10, 2-8-1 RMAC) played the Metropolitan State University of Denver on Friday, Oct. 20, at Dumke Field. The Roadrunners defeated the Griffins and improved their record to 8-7 overall and 8-3 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

The Griffins came out quick and put pressure on the opposition defense, firing three shots off within the first 15 minutes. Both teams settled in, and the half was pretty even until the 37th minute when Westminster's Amit Hefer got the ball in the middle third of the field, drove at the goal and fired a shot past the goalkeeper into the lower right corner. A save from goalkeeper Max Medley made sure the Griffins entered halftime in the lead, 1-0.

It didn't take long for the action to resume in the second half. Metro State scored an equalizing goal three minutes in to tie the game, and the Griffins scored another three minutes after that to regain the lead at 2-1. The game turned after that as MSU Denver increased the pressure and outshot the home team, 16-7, in the second half scoring two goals from distance in the upper left and the upper right corners of the goal. MSU Denver left Salt Lake with a 3-2 victory over Westminster College.

"It was a tough game for us and our guys worked hard and we had our chances," said head coach Josh Pittman. "The game got away from us in the second half, and Metro State made two unbelievable long range shots that made all the difference today."

Goalkeeper Medley made six saves on the night, five in the second half, to help keep the game close. Hunter Kone was 100 percent on his chances, shooting three times and on target each time. Marshall Johnson assisted Brigham Jackson on the second goal for the Griffins.

The final home game of the season for Westminster is on Sunday at 2:30 p.m., against Colorado Christian University. Tickets are available online in advance or can be purchased at the gate on the day of the game. The game can be watched on the RMAC Network or followed on live stats.

