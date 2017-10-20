The women's soccer team played host to the New Mexico Highlands Cowgirls on Friday afternoon. For the second-consecutive match, the Griffins had to come back to win. The Griffins improve their record to 7-7-1 overall and 4-5-1 in the RMAC, while New Mexico Highland's record drops to 3-8-2 overall and 3-5-1 in RMAC competition.

The New Mexico Highlands women's soccer team shocked the Westminster Griffins, scoring a goal with their first shot of the game in the fifth minute of play. The Griffins, for a second-consecutive game, found themselves trailing early in the match. The Griffins responded by firing five shots during the next four minutes of play. The Cowgirls fouled the Griffins nine times in the first half as the Griffins outshot their opponent, 10-5.

The home team applied the pressure during the second half and outshot its opponent, 10-2, before scoring an equalizer late in the second half at the 85th-minute mark. Sophomore Gabriella Sorensen scored the equalizer following up on a rebound from the keeper after an excellent free kick by senior Jayne Christensen. The momentum from that goal carried over into the first overtime period, and sophomore Emily Pascua scored the game-winner with only 15 seconds left in the period.

"It was a great example of resiliency," said head coach Tony LeBlanc as he praised the team for the effort to come back. "It's another great comeback from our young team and they are starting to believe more and more."

The Griffins have come back from being behind in their last three matches drawing at Adams State, winning at Fort Lewis and winning at home Friday.

The offense was powered through senior Jacqueline Williams who had four shots and two on goal; sophomore Emma Heyn who shot three times, once on goal; and senior Abi Black who shot four times, once on goal. Goalkeeper Hillary Weixler made four saves during the second half and overtime period to help secure the comeback and the win.

Westminster women's soccer plays its final home game of the season on Sunday at 12 p.m., against the CSU-Pueblo Thunderwolves. Tickets can be purchased in advance online or at the gate the day of the event. The game will be available to watch on the RMAC Network or followed through live stats.

