Behind a pair of goals from senior forward Bailee Hammond, Utah State soccer opened its final full weekend of competition in a 2-1 double-overtime win over UNLV on Friday.

With Friday's win, Utah State improves to 8-6-3 overall and 3-4-2 in Mountain West play. UNLV falls to 12-6-0 on the year and 4-5-0 in league play, dropping its third-straight conference match.

Throughout the first half, Utah State and UNLV traded offensive possessions back and forth, but neither team was able to make much of its chances. The Rebels out-shot the Aggies early on, but USU created more efficient opportunities with two shots on goal in the first half.

Out of the halftime break, Utah State came out with a dominating offense, controlling possession. The Aggies were first to score then, getting on the board in the 58th minute. After intercepting a pass from UNLV, sophomore forward Alecia Robinson passed the ball to freshman midfielder Ashley Cardozo near the penalty box. She then got it to Hammond, who crossed the shot in from the corner.

The Aggies looked to have the win secured, as the Rebels went through the next 30 minutes without a goal. However, with just 30 seconds left in regulation, Michaela Morris rebounded a shot and got the ball past Grace McGuire in the net to tie the score.

The teams played tight through the first overtime, but it wasn’t until the 103rd minute into the second OT period that the golden goal was scored. Senior forward Wesley Hamblin created the opportunity for Hammond, passing to her at the top of the goal box. Hammond then lobbed a long kick up, finding the back corner of the net for the game-winning goal.

On the day, Utah State out-shot UNLV, 15-11, including the slight advantage in shots on goal with eight to the Rebels' seven. Senior goalkeeper Sara Cobb started the match in the net but was replaced by McGuire after sustaining an injury in the 19th minute. McGuire tallied six saves and picked up her first win of the season.

Utah State will now play its final road contest of the 2017 regular season. The Aggies play at Nevada (1-16-0, 0-9-0 MW) on Sunday, Oct. 22, at 1 p.m. MT.

Megan McCuistion is an Assistant Media Relations Coordinator at Utah State.