"I KNOW HE LIVES: How 13 Special Witnesses Came to Know Christ," by Dennis B. Horne, Cedar Fort, $22.99, 304 pages (nf)

Author Dennis B. Horne shares powerful and spiritual experiences past men of God have received in “I Know He Lives: How 13 Special Witnesses Came to Know.”

Beginning with recently departed President Boyd K. Packer, who was president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Horne retells President Packer’s remarkable spiritual experience in which he received a witness of the veracity of the Book of Mormon. Horne then shares President Packer’s reaction to being called to serve as an Assistant to the Twelve and how overwhelmed he felt when, in 1970, he was called as the newest member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Horne tells similar stories of others, including Elder David B. Haight, President Harold B. Lee and Elder James E. Talmage. A brief life history of each is given, including either their surprise about or foreknowledge of being called to serve as members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Then, gathered from the vast material of general conference talks, CES broadcasts, family journals, authored books and personal reminiscing, their testimonies of Jesus Christ are proclaimed.

While President James E. Faust, a counselor in the First Presiency, declared his knowledge of Jesus Christ to be as sure as the Brother of Jared’s, others spoke more obliquely about their spiritual experiences. Regardless of how many details they shared publicly, this compilation of writings about each of the 13 men is a wonderful testimony builder and an uplifting learning experience. While a few of the shared stories and words may be familiar to readers, much of this book is from past, often unread, material, making this book a treasury of newfound words.

A Utah native, Horne has worked with the Materials Management Department of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as a technical writer and is the author of several historical volumes. He is a current resident of Woods Cross.

Elizabeth Reid thinks the Great Depression is fascinating, so she earned bachelor's degrees in both economics and history. A wife and mother, she blogs at agoodreid.blogspot.com.