Former Utah Jazz and Weber State big man Joel Bolomboy has found a new NBA home.

Bolomboy, who was waived by the Jazz on Monday, has signed a two-way contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, his agent confirmed with the Deseret News on Friday afternoon.

Chris Reichert was first to report the news. Early Friday afternoon, Bolomboy posted on Instagram that he had arrived in Milwaukee.

As a player on a two-way contract, Bolomboy will spend most of the season with the Bucks' G League team, the Wisconsin Herd, but can spend up to 45 days with the Bucks. That time will not start until the G League's season begins.

After becoming the Big Sky Conference's all-time leading rebounder and the conference's Player of the Year in 2016, Bolomboy was selected 52nd overall by Utah in the NBA draft that summer.

The native of Ukraine spent most of the season with the Salt Lake City Stars in the G League (formerly the D-League), which he led in rebounding. One of the Stars' assistant coaches, Jordan Brady (a Utah native) is now the head coach of the Herd, which is in its first year of existence.

Despite getting waived by the Jazz, Bolomboy is still guaranteed a salary of $1.3 million from them this season.

The Herd will make a trip to Salt Lake City to play on Nov. 8, while the Bucks will play the Jazz on Nov. 25.